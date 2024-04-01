Escorts Kubota tractors sales decline by 16.7% in Mar'24

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in March 2024 sold 8,587 tractors as against 10,305 tractors sold in March 2023, de-growth of 16.7%.

Domestic tractor sales in March 2024 were at 8,054 tractors as against 9,601 tractors sold in March 2023. The shift in Chaitra Navratri festival to April this year and last season's erratic monsoon patterns and resultant low water reservoir levels have affected agricultural sentiments in central and southern regions resulting in delayed harvesting of rabi crops. Looking ahead, as early signs point to an above-average monsoon in FY25, the company anticipate that demand will stabilize post elections.

Export tractor sales in March 2024 were at 533 as against 704 tractors sold in March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News