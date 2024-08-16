Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Espire Hospitality standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Espire Hospitality standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 74.32% to Rs 16.63 crore

Net profit of Espire Hospitality declined 95.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.32% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.639.54 74 OPM %9.6223.38 -PBDT1.592.04 -22 PBT0.040.95 -96 NP0.030.70 -96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story