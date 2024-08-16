Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 67.98% to Rs 4.38 croreNet profit of Seshachal Technologies rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 67.98% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.3813.68 -68 OPM %5.480.73 -PBDT0.240.10 140 PBT0.240.09 167 NP0.180.07 157
Powered by Capital Market - Live News