Seshachal Technologies standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 67.98% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of Seshachal Technologies rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 67.98% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

