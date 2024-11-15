Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 380.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 317.70% to Rs 20.30 crore

Net profit of Espire Hospitality rose 380.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 317.70% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.304.8618.3729.632.771.371.200.260.960.20

