Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 380.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 317.70% to Rs 20.30 croreNet profit of Espire Hospitality rose 380.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 317.70% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.304.86 318 OPM %18.3729.63 -PBDT2.771.37 102 PBT1.200.26 362 NP0.960.20 380
Powered by Capital Market - Live News