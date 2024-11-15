Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.55% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net loss of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 44.55% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.561.0158.9385.15-0.720.51-0.720.51-0.720.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News