Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.55% to Rs 0.56 croreNet loss of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 44.55% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.561.01 -45 OPM %58.9385.15 -PBDT-0.720.51 PL PBT-0.720.51 PL NP-0.720.38 PL
