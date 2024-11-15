Vashu Bhagnani Industries standalone net profit rises 29.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 93.03% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries rose 29.31% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 93.03% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.0214.6463.736.630.810.830.800.820.750.58

