Vashu Bhagnani Industries standalone net profit rises 29.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 93.03% to Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries rose 29.31% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 93.03% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.0214.64 -93 OPM %63.736.63 -PBDT0.810.83 -2 PBT0.800.82 -2 NP0.750.58 29
