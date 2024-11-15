Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 151.85% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 151.85% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.680.275.883.700.030.010.020.010.030.01

