Espire Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4666.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Espire Hospitality rose 4666.67% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 90.68% to Rs 31.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.7116.6323.949.624.211.591.910.041.430.03

