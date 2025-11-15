Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 17.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 48.35 crore

Net profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 17.88% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 48.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.3546.3119.5416.589.159.557.588.155.196.32

