Eternal consolidated net profit declines 90.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.40% to Rs 7167.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal declined 90.12% to Rs 25.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 253.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 70.40% to Rs 7167.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4206.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7167.004206.001.604.21402.00388.0088.00239.0025.00253.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News