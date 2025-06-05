Euro cautiously flat ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures marginally up

The euro is holding just below one-month high against the dollar on Thursday morning in Asia with much anticipation of a rate cut in todays ECB rate decision after Eurozone inflation in May fell below the ECB target of 2% for the first time since September last year. Flash data from Eurostat showed that inflation eased to 1.9% in May while core inflation that strips out prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, also slowed to 2.3% from 2.7%. EURUSD pair currently holds steady above $1.1400 but stays pressured amid dollar recovery overseas following a sharp slide in the previous session amid weak US data. Markets now await Thursdays US weekly jobless claims and Fridays closely watched nonfarm payrolls report. Besides, several FOMC members due to speak later in the global day will also be watched closely. Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde speech on the forward looking outlook and updated staff projections following decision will also be keenly awaited. On the NSE, EURINR futures pair opened at 98.20 and reduced gains thereafter to be currently trading near the days low at 98.10.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app