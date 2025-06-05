Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro cautiously flat ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures marginally up

Euro cautiously flat ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures marginally up

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The euro is holding just below one-month high against the dollar on Thursday morning in Asia with much anticipation of a rate cut in todays ECB rate decision after Eurozone inflation in May fell below the ECB target of 2% for the first time since September last year. Flash data from Eurostat showed that inflation eased to 1.9% in May while core inflation that strips out prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, also slowed to 2.3% from 2.7%. EURUSD pair currently holds steady above $1.1400 but stays pressured amid dollar recovery overseas following a sharp slide in the previous session amid weak US data. Markets now await Thursdays US weekly jobless claims and Fridays closely watched nonfarm payrolls report. Besides, several FOMC members due to speak later in the global day will also be watched closely. Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde speech on the forward looking outlook and updated staff projections following decision will also be keenly awaited. On the NSE, EURINR futures pair opened at 98.20 and reduced gains thereafter to be currently trading near the days low at 98.10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 5000 cr

Man Industries gains after bagging Rs 1,150-cr export order

Currency in circulation rises 7.4% on year

RailTel wins contract worth Rs 274 cr from Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story