Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 5000 cr

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
On private placement basis

Vedanta announced that the duly constituted Committee of Directors of the Company has approved the allotment of 2,40,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 2,400 crore (Series 1 Debentures), 1,75,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 1,750 crore (Series 2 Debentures), and 85,000 Indian Rupees (INR) Denominated Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 850 crore (Series 3 Debentures which together with the Series 1 Debentures and Series 2 Debentures, collectively, Debentures) with total issue size aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

