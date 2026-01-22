Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with major gains in early trade, tracking a rally in global markets amid improved investor sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 25,350 mark. All the NSE sectoral indices traded in the green, with PSU bank, media and pharma stocks outperforming.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 687.49 points or 0.84% to 82,597.12. The Nifty 50 index rose 226.45 points or 0.90% to 25,374.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.54%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,575 shares rose and 506 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,787.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,520.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 January 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Eternal rose 5.86% after the company reported a 72.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore on 201.9% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 16,315 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Bajaj Consumer jumped 9.13% after the company reported an 83.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.4 crore on 30.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 306 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Dr Reddys Laboratories rose 3.13%. The company reported 14.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,210 crore on a 4.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,753 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 6.651 compared with previous session close of 6.655. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 91.5350 compared with its close of 91.6500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement fell 0.37% to Rs 152,220.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.78. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.12% to 4.256. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement rose 8 cents or 0.12% to $65.32 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets rebounded on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump walked back on his threat to impose tariffs on European countries over Greenland. Trump also said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he would not use force to acquire the Arctic island, calming nerves over a possible U.S. military action, adding that he had formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Meanwhile, South Koreas economy unexpectedly shrank 0.3% on a quarterly basis in the October to December period, its sharpest contraction since 2022. Gross domestic product grew 1.5% year on year, while full-year economic growth slowed to 1%, the weakest since 2020, when output contracted 0.7% during the pandemic. U.S. equities leaped after Wednesday after President Donald Trump called off new Europe tariffs, saying a deal framework has been reached over Greenland. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 588.64 points, or 1.21%, to end at 49,007.23. The S&P 500 gained 1.16% and closed at 6,875.62, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.18% to settle at 23,224.82.