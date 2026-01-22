Waaree Energies Ltd Spurts 7.38%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.03%

Waaree Energies Ltd has lost 16.19% over last one month compared to 7.63% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.58% drop in the SENSEX

Waaree Energies Ltd rose 7.38% today to trade at Rs 2594.2. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.03% to quote at 62482.68. The index is down 7.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Premier Energies Ltd increased 4.71% and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd added 2.97% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 1.16 % over last one year compared to the 7.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.