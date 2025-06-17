Ethos acquires Dubai subsidiary to boost Middle East presence

Ethos announced that it has acquired 100% equity in its newly incorporated subsidiary, Ficus Trading LLC, as part of its strategic expansion into international markets, particularly the Middle East.According to a regulatory filing, Ethos acquired 300 equity shares of AED 1,000 each, amounting to an initial paid-up capital of AED 300,000. The acquisition was completed on 16 June 2025.
Ficus Trading LLC was incorporated on 17 April 2025 in Dubai, UAE, and will be engaged in the trading of watches, clocks, and their spare parts. The company aligns with Ethos' core business and is expected to strengthen its presence in overseas markets. As the entity is newly incorporated, historical turnover figures are not applicable.
The company confirmed that Ficus Trading LLC is a related party, but the promoters or promoter group do not have any direct interest in the subsidiary.
Ethos is one of India's leading retailers of luxury and premium watches, established in 2003.
On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit advanced 8.17% to Rs 22.75 crore on a 23.28% increase in revenue to Rs 311.32 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app