Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI raises agency commission rate for banks conducting government business

RBI raises agency commission rate for banks conducting government business

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the agency commission for banks conducting government business such as revenue receipts and payments, pension payments, among others. The central bank noted that revised agency commission rate for banks putting through revenue receipt and payment transactions on behalf of the Central/State Governments in electronic (e-) mode has been upped to Rs 12 per transactions against Rs 9. It further stated that commission rate for revenue receipt and payment transactions in the physical mode remains unchanged at Rs 40 per transaction. In the case of pension payments in respect of Central / State Governments, the agency commission has been increased to Rs 80 per transaction against Rs 75. According to RBI, for payments other than pension, the agency commission has been raised to 7 paise per Rs 100 turnover from 6.5 paise previously.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 63 lakh contract from Wipro for manpower services

NBCC (India) secures Rs 172-cr contract from UCO Bank

Vipul Organics hits the roof after securing first commercial order for new organic intermediate

Hikal clears ANVISA GMP audit at Bengaluru API unit

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story