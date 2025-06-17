NTPC board to mull fund raising up to Rs 18,000 crore on June 21

NTPC announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 21 June 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds.

The proposal includes the issuance of secured or unsecured, taxable or tax-free, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subject to shareholder approval.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has a presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 51.10% stake in the company.

The company had reported a 23.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,611.22 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 49,833.70 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Q4 FY24.