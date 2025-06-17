ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 63 lakh contract from Wipro for manpower services

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has received new work order worth Rs 62.66 lakhs from Wipro for providing technical manpower services.

Shares of Wipro added 0.76% to Rs 264.90 on the BSE.

The nature of the contract is the supply of manpower services, specifically aimed at supporting technical operations as per the client's requirements.

The work under the contract is scheduled to be completed by 30 November 2025. The total contract value stands at Rs 62,66,867.89. The company stated that promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Additionally, the contract does not fall under related party transactions and is not applicable under arms length criteria.