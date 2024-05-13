Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Albert David standalone net profit rises 246.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Albert David standalone net profit rises 246.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 89.06 crore

Net profit of Albert David rose 246.11% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 89.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.52% to Rs 75.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 362.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales89.0681.42 9 362.46341.56 6 OPM %10.7611.78 -12.9412.98 - PBDT19.959.49 110 104.1259.28 76 PBT18.127.19 152 97.2950.73 92 NP12.913.73 246 75.4236.17 109

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

