Albert David standalone net profit rises 246.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Albert David rose 246.11% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 89.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.52% to Rs 75.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 362.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

