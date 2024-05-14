Ethos spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Ethos surged 8.29% to Rs 2,503.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 58.36% to Rs 21.03 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 13.28 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operation jumped 21.66% to Rs 252.52 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 207.57 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 27.74 crore, up 56.28% from Rs 17.75 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA was at Rs 44.4 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 45.1% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 17% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 14.4% reported in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit grew 38.14% to Rs 83.3 crore on 26.69% jump in revenue to Rs 998.99 crore in FY24 over FY23.

EBITDA surged 36% YoY to Rs 175.3 crore in FY24. The company said that it recorded its highest-ever EBITDA & PAT in FY24 on the back of robust demand and focused marketing initiatives.

EBITDA margin improved to 17.1% in FY24, continues to expand on the back of cost optimisation initiatives and operating leverage benefits

Pranav Saboo, Founder and Managing Director, Ethos, states: "In the financial year 2023-24, Ethos took significant strides in its growth journey. Our dedication to expansion continues, demonstrated by the addition of 13 innovative luxury brands to our portfolio. Ethos Limited unveiled 10 new boutiques across 9 cities, including an expansion in 4 new cities, marking an ambitious move towards broader accessibility. Looking ahead, Ethos will continue expanding its physical as well as digital presence.

Ethos is Indias largest chain of luxury watch boutiques with 63 stores across 24 cities, and over 65 premium luxury watch brands in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News