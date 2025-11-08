Ethos standalone net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.10% to Rs 392.50 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 8.72% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 392.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 297.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.392.50297.1312.2114.0451.9243.5430.9928.5623.2021.34

