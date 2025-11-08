Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 65.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.32% to Rs 35.03 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Retail declined 65.79% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.32% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.0325.510.201.530.180.510.170.510.130.38

