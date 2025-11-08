Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 12.43 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.4313.353.624.570.320.380.080.070.040.05

