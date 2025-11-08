Poly Medicure standalone net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 416.54 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 2.10% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 416.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 402.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.416.54402.4726.7028.02142.16136.90118.01116.9389.0587.22

