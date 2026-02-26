Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Everolimus Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 0.75 mg, 1 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Zortress Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 0.75 mg, 1 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

This approval has been received from Eugia Unit-I and is expected to be launched in Q1FY27.

The approved product has an estimated market size of US$ 78 million for the twelve months ending December 2025, according to IQVIA MAT.