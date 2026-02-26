LTIMIndtree joins hands with NIVDIA to upgrade CBDT"s tax analytics platform

LTIMindtree announced collaboration with NVIDIA to support the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in modernizing India's national tax analytics platform under the Insight 2.0 initiative.

As part of Insight 2.0 program, the company will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure to simplify workloads and offer real-time insights for CBDT. The companys BlueVerse serves as the intelligence backbone of the entire program, enabling AI integration across all operational layers of the tax platform, supporting features such as a smart citizen portal, automated campaign management, enhanced case workflows, and AI-driven helpdesk assistance.

The BlueVerse platform aims to deliver a seamless citizen interface to enhance governance, reduce leakages, improve compliance and elevate the citizens experience.

Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery OƯicer, LTM, said, We are excited to work with NVIDIA and contribute to this critical public service program. This collaboration combines NVIDIAs deep AI expertise with LTMs BlueVerse platform and lays the foundation for transparent, resilient, and citizen-friendly tax administration at scale. Yogesh Agrawal, VP of Data Center GPU Business, NVIDIA, said, Full-stack AI and accelerated computing are unlocking unprecedented eƯiciencies to modernize tax operations in India, By integrating NVIDIA AI infrastructure with LTMs BlueVerse platform, this collaboration enables secure, highperformance, and scalable AI-driven digital governance for a program of national importance. Meanwhile, the company has proposed changing its name from LTIMindtree to LTM, subject to shareholder approval.