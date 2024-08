Aurobindo Pharma announced that the USFDA has issued a warning letter for Unit-III of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a subsidiary of the company. There is no impact on the existing supplies to the US market.

The warning letter comes subsequent to receiving the Official Action Indicated (OAI) status from USFDA earlier in May 2024.

