Vuenow Infratech standalone net profit rises 4222.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Sales rise 6868.42% to Rs 13.24 crore

Net profit of Vuenow Infratech rose 4222.22% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6868.42% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.240.19 6868 OPM %41.3178.95 -PBDT5.370.15 3480 PBT5.190.12 4225 NP3.890.09 4222

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

