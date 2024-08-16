Vuenow Infratech standalone net profit rises 4222.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6868.42% to Rs 13.24 croreNet profit of Vuenow Infratech rose 4222.22% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6868.42% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.240.19 6868 OPM %41.3178.95 -PBDT5.370.15 3480 PBT5.190.12 4225 NP3.890.09 4222
Powered by Capital Market - Live News