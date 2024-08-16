Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 80.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Sales rise 96.63% to Rs 48.45 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 80.81% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.63% to Rs 48.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48.4524.64 97 OPM %91.7669.36 -PBDT29.8516.44 82 PBT29.6416.23 83 NP21.9512.14 81

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

