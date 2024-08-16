Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit rises 80.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.63% to Rs 48.45 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt rose 80.81% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.63% to Rs 48.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.48.4524.6491.7669.3629.8516.4429.6416.2321.9512.14

