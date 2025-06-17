Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots Equity shares

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots Equity shares

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 61,360 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each on June 17, 2025, under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005) and 19,748 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each, under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ASSOCHAM Indian Economic Confidence Survey 2025 presents cautiously optimistic outlook

Honasa Consumer appoints Yatish Bhargava as CBO

India's crude oil demand projected to hit near 6 million barrels per day in 2026

Jet Airways (India) shifts Registered Office

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story