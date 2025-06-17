ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots Equity shares

Under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 61,360 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each on June 17, 2025, under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005) and 19,748 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each, under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023).

