Honasa Consumer appoints Yatish Bhargava as CBO

Honasa Consumer has announced the appointment of Yatish Bhargava as chief business officer (CBO), designated as senior management personnel, with effect from 17 June 2025.
Yatish has over 17 years of experience in P&L management and leading large-scale teams across General Trade, Modern Trade and e-commerce. Prior to joining Honasa, Yatish held key leadership roles at Flipkart and Hindustan Unilever. Bhargava has led category transformation, built scalable go-to-market strategies and driven sustained growth across diverse consumer businesses. Yatish holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.
The companys consolidated net profit slipped 18% to Rs 24.98 crore despite 13.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 533.56 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Honasa Consumer is Indias largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of six brands.
Shares of Honasa Consumer fell 2.50% to Rs 301.60 on the BSE.
