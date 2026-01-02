Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD extends losing streak amid disappointing Eurozone manufacturing data

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
EUR/USD extends losing streak for the sixth straight session on Friday amid disappointing manufacturing activity figures in the Eurozone. Eurozones manufacturing sector suffered a setback at the end of the year, latest HCOB PMI data showed, with production levels decreasing for the first time since last February. The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, a measure of the overall health of the eurozone manufacturing sector compiled by S&P Global, declined in December to 48.8, from 49.6 in November, taking it further below the 50.0 no-change mark. Declines in output and new orders were the main drivers, with Germany recording the steepest deterioration and weakest performance since February. The pair deepened slide below $1.18 mark and is quoting at $1.1760, down 0.17% on the day and lingering at their lowest level in one and half week. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures were up marginally at 106.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

