Affle appoints Sameer Sondhi as CEO - North America & Chief Strategic Investments Officer

Affle 3i announced the appointment of Sameer Sondhi as Chief Executive Officer, North America, with a dual role as the Chief Strategic Investments Officer.

In this senior leadership role, Sameer will be responsible for driving North America expansion plans and new strategic investments aligned with Affle 3i vision of delivering 10x growth in its third decade, centered on the core pillars of Innovation, Impact and Intelligence.

Sameer brings extensive leadership experience in global adtech and digital media, with a strong track record of scaling revenue in developed markets. Most recently, he held senior roles at Verve, including CEO and Chief Revenue Officer, leading global strategy, operations and growth while strengthening relationships with advertisers, agencies and publishers worldwide. Previously, he held leadership roles at InMobi, where he supported expansion across North America, Europe and Asia. He holds a master's degree in computer science.