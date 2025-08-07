Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD gains for third session, firm retail sales data from Eurozone boosts sentiments

EUR/USD gains for third session, firm retail sales data from Eurozone boosts sentiments

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Euro is gaining steadily this week as supportive equities and steady economic outlook are boosting the single currency. EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1706, up 0.11% on the day and hitting one and half week high. The currency has gained for three sessions in a row. In a critical data yesterday, Euro area retail sales rebounded in June suggesting that household spending likely supported economic growth in the second quarter. Retail sales grew 0.3% on a monthly basis in June, offsetting May's 0.3% decline, Eurostat said. On a yearly basis too, Eurozone retail sales growth accelerated to 3.1% from 1.9% in May. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 102.55, up 0.53% on the day.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

