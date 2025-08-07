Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Transrail Lighting added 1.29% to Rs 802.90 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 105% to Rs 106 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 52 crore in Q1 FY25.
For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 1,660 crore, a growth of 81% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
EBIDTA improved by 66% to Rs 200 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 120 crore in Q1 FY25. EBIDTA margin fell by 100 basis points YoY to 12% in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 147 crore, up by 89% from Rs 77 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
The company has received new orders worth Rs 1,748 crore in Q1 FY26, which is a growth of 72% YoY. Major portion of these order wins has come from domestic T&D projects.
The un-executed order book (UEOB) stood at Rs 14,654 crore as of 30 June 2025, reflecting a robust 44% growth YoY. Total UEOB including L1 stands at Rs 15,637 crore.
Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said: "We have started the financial year on a strong note, delivering robust growth in revenue, profitability and order intake.
Our consistent order inflow led by the core T&D segment, has further strengthened our orderbook which coupled with our sharp focus on execution, reinforces our confidence in sustaining this momentum in the quarters ahead."
The scrip advanced 4.0% to hit the days high at Rs 824.95, which is an all-time high for this counter.
Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with primary focus on power transmission and distribution business with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.
