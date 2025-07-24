BEML rebounds from recent sell-off; snaps two-month rising streak in July

BEML advanced 0.84% to Rs 4,321.50 as some value buying emerged following a recent sell-off.

The stock had declined 7.22% in last six sessions to close at Rs 4,285.70 on the BSE yesterday, down from its recent closing high of Rs 4,619 that was recorded on 15 July 2025.

On the weekly chart, the stock is on a three-week losing streak. It is down 1.87% so far this week, after declining 0.62% in the week ended 13 July and 2.12% in the week ended 6 July.

On the monthly chart, BEML has reversed its upward trend and is currently down 3.09% in July 2025, indicating sustained selling pressure. This marks a sharp contrast to the 5.37% gain in June and the strong 33.69% rally in May.

From a technical standpoint, the stocks Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) currently stands at 45.67, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. (An RSI above 70 signals overbought territory; below 30 indicates oversold.) On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which is placed at Rs 4327.02. However, it continues to trade above its 20-day and 100-day SMAs, which are positioned at Rs 3,628.97 and Rs 3,697.56, respectively. On 21 July 2025, the board of BEML Limited approved a proposal to subdivide each existing fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 10 into two equity shares of face value Rs 5 each, subject to shareholder approval.

The record date for the purpose of above sub-division of equity shares shall be decided after obtaining shareholder approval for the same. BEML expects to complete the entire stock-split process within 23 month period, from the date of shareholders' approval. Following the split, the companys issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital of Rs 41.64 crore will comprise 8.32 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each, compared to the current 4.16 crore shares of Rs 10 each. Post trading hours yesterday, BEML informed that it has bagged order from the Ministry of Defence for supply of HMV 6X6 and the contract value of the same is approximately Rs 293.82 crore.