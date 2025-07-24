Dr Reddys Lab gains after Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 1,418 cr

Dr Reddys Laboratories added 2.52% to Rs 1,279.05 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 1.8% to Rs 1,418.10 crore on 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,545.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,905 crore in Q1 FY26, up 1.2% YoY
EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,278.4 crore, up 5.49% YoY.
In its global generics business, North America contributed Rs 3,412.3 crore in revenue, a 11% year-on-year decline. Revenue from Europe surged 142% to Rs 1,274.4 crore, The India business generated revenue of Rs 1,471.1 crore, registering an 11% YoY.
Revenue from Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) came in at Rs 818.1 crore, a 7% YoY increase.
Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad, said: "We delivered double-digit growth this quarter over the same period last year, reflecting our strength in branded markets and positive momentum in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy portfolio. The pricing pressure on Lenalidomide is expected to intensify in the U.S. generics market. We remain focused on strengthening our base business by delivery of our pipeline assets, improving overall productivity and business development."
Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app