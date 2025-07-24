Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Lab gains after Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 1,418 cr

Dr Reddys Lab gains after Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 1,418 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddys Laboratories added 2.52% to Rs 1,279.05 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 1.8% to Rs 1,418.10 crore on 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,545.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,905 crore in Q1 FY26, up 1.2% YoY

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,278.4 crore, up 5.49% YoY.

In its global generics business, North America contributed Rs 3,412.3 crore in revenue, a 11% year-on-year decline. Revenue from Europe surged 142% to Rs 1,274.4 crore, The India business generated revenue of Rs 1,471.1 crore, registering an 11% YoY.

Revenue from Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) came in at Rs 818.1 crore, a 7% YoY increase.

Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad, said: "We delivered double-digit growth this quarter over the same period last year, reflecting our strength in branded markets and positive momentum in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy portfolio. The pricing pressure on Lenalidomide is expected to intensify in the U.S. generics market. We remain focused on strengthening our base business by delivery of our pipeline assets, improving overall productivity and business development."

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro receives orders under its buildings & factories segment

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Force Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story