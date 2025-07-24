Dr Reddys Lab gains after Q1 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 1,418 cr

Dr Reddys Laboratories added 2.52% to Rs 1,279.05 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 1.8% to Rs 1,418.10 crore on 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,545.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,905 crore in Q1 FY26, up 1.2% YoY

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 2,278.4 crore, up 5.49% YoY.

In its global generics business, North America contributed Rs 3,412.3 crore in revenue, a 11% year-on-year decline. Revenue from Europe surged 142% to Rs 1,274.4 crore, The India business generated revenue of Rs 1,471.1 crore, registering an 11% YoY.

Revenue from Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) came in at Rs 818.1 crore, a 7% YoY increase. Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad, said: "We delivered double-digit growth this quarter over the same period last year, reflecting our strength in branded markets and positive momentum in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy portfolio. The pricing pressure on Lenalidomide is expected to intensify in the U.S. generics market. We remain focused on strengthening our base business by delivery of our pipeline assets, improving overall productivity and business development." Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.