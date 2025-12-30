EUR/USD off one-week low but overall mood remains languid

Euro is trying to stabilize after a modest correction in last few days amid thin liquidity as year-end lull weighed on the markets. Lack of economic cues and tepid undertone in equities also capped the single currency as EUR/USD pair fell under 1.1800 mark to test one-week low. European markets had closed on a mixed note on Monday amidst the Russia-Ukraine unrest. Euro managed to rise thereafter though and currently quotes at 1.1821, up 0.08% on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 106.40, down 0.07% on the day and witnessing a very tight range so far in the session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News