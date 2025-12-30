Prime Focus rises after subsidiary sets up AI arm in UAE

Prime Focus rose 2.95% to Rs 244.05 after the company announced that its indirect subsidiary, Brahma AI Holdings (Brahma), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Brahma AI ME, on 29 December 2025 in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, UAE.

The new subsidiary will focus on technology and artificial intelligence in the film, television, and gaming sectors, aiming to facilitate Prime Focuss AI business in the UAE.

Brahma AI ME is a subsidiary (indirect) of the PFL and has taken required approvals from relevant authorities as applicable.

Brahma AI ME is an indirect subsidiary of Prime Focus and has obtained all necessary approvals from relevant authorities. Brahma AI Holdings, the parent company, subscribed for one share at $1 at the time of incorporation.