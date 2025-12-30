Orient Tech soars after shareholders nod for 1:10 bonus issue

Orient Technologies surged 14.23% to Rs 377.40 after the company's shareholders approved a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:10.

Eligible shareholders will receive 10 equity shares for every one share held. The record date for determining eligibility will be announced separately in due course. The approval, received through a postal ballot process with strong shareholder participation, reflects continued investor confidence in the companys financial discipline, resilient operating model, and its strategic positioning in high-growth technology segments that are driving enterprise transformation across India.

The bonus issue will be implemented through the capitalisation of Rs 4.16 crore from the securities premium account.

Ajay Sawant, chairman and managing director (MD), Orient Technologies, said: The approval of the bonus issue is a clear endorsement of the confidence our shareholders have in Orient Technologies fundamentals, governance standards, and long-term vision. It reflects the strength of our balance sheet and the consistency of our execution, even as we continue to invest in future ready capabilities across cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services. Our focus remains on building a scalable, resilient, and differentiated technology services platform that delivers sustainable value to all stakeholders over the long term. Orient Technologies is a provider of IT Infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services with over 30 years of industry expertise. With deep domain specializations across data centre solutions, IT enabled services, cybersecurity, cloud & DevOps, and application services, the company designs and delivers technology solutions that drive business outcomes for enterprises across India and beyond.