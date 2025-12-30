KPI Green Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Honasa Consumer Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2025.

Honasa Consumer Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2025.

KPI Green Energy Ltd soared 13.49% to Rs 458.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72314 shares in the past one month.

Honasa Consumer Ltd spiked 7.68% to Rs 298. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88342 shares in the past one month. KIOCL Ltd surged 6.49% to Rs 403.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25804 shares in the past one month. Hindustan Copper Ltd spurt 6.22% to Rs 517.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.97 lakh shares in the past one month.