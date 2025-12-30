Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green arm declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW at Khavda-I project

NTPC Green arm declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW at Khavda-I project

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

NTPC Green Energy said that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operations of an additional 13.98 MW solar power capacity at the Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the ninth part capacity of 13.98 MW out of the total 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project, being implemented under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, has been declared commercially operational with effect from 30 December 2025.

With the commissioning of this capacity, the current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group stands at 7,996.30 MW, while the total installed capacity of the NGEL group has increased to 8,010.28 MW.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.3% to Rs 87.59 crore on a 21.5% rise in revenue to Rs 612.29 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy shed 0.84% to Rs 94.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prime Focus rises after subsidiary sets up AI arm in UAE

Benchmarks trade near flat line; auto shares pick up pace

Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

NSE SME Sundrex Oil Company sputters on debut

GNFC slides after MD T Natarajan steps down

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story