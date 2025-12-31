Sensex spurts 419 pts; realty shares advance; VIX slumps 3.04%

The Nifty traded above 26,050 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for previous three consecutive trading session.
At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 419.46 points or 0.50% to 85,101.84. The Nifty 50 index jumped 154.65 points or 0.60% to 26,091.75.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.94%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.98%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,737 shares rose and 1,246 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.04% to 9.38. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,254, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 26,091.75.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 59 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index added 1.31% to 881.20. The index declined 0.44% in the previous three consecutive trading session.
Anant Raj (up 2.19%), Godrej Properties (up 1.55%), Sobha (up 1.42%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.38%) and DLF (up 1.26%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.24%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.08%), Lodha Developers (up 0.88%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.57%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.12%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Waaree Energies rose 0.92%. The company announced that it has secured an order to supply 1,500 MW of solar modules (1,000 MW DCR and 500 MW non-DCR) from a renowned power sector customer.
Shakti Pumps India rose 3.81% after the company announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 170.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.
ZF Steering Gear India surged 6.84% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Drivesys Systems, has secured a significant order worth Rs 151 crore for its renewable energy business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content