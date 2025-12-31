Sensex spurts 419 pts; realty shares advance; VIX slumps 3.04%

The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade, ending a four-session losing streak on the final trading day of the year, as bargain hunting lifted indices despite ongoing concerns over sustained foreign fund outflows.

The Nifty traded above 26,050 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for previous three consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 419.46 points or 0.50% to 85,101.84. The Nifty 50 index jumped 154.65 points or 0.60% to 26,091.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.94%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.98%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,737 shares rose and 1,246 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.04% to 9.38. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,254, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 26,091.75. The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 59 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index added 1.31% to 881.20. The index declined 0.44% in the previous three consecutive trading session. Anant Raj (up 2.19%), Godrej Properties (up 1.55%), Sobha (up 1.42%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.38%) and DLF (up 1.26%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.24%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.08%), Lodha Developers (up 0.88%), SignatureGlobal India (up 0.57%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.12%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Waaree Energies rose 0.92%. The company announced that it has secured an order to supply 1,500 MW of solar modules (1,000 MW DCR and 500 MW non-DCR) from a renowned power sector customer. Shakti Pumps India rose 3.81% after the company announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 170.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam.