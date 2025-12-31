Torrent Pharma to consider issuance of secured NCDs on January 5

Torrent Pharmaceuticals informed that its Securities Transfer and Stakeholders Relationship Committee will meet on 5 January 2026 to consider and approve the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The proposed issuance will be within the limits already approved by the companys Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 July 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.

Torrent Pharma is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 7th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the Top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Gastro Intestinal (GI), Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cosmo-Dermatology. It is a specialty-focused company with ~76% of its revenues in India from chronic & sub-chronic therapies. It has presence in 50+ countries and is ranked No. 1 amongst the Indian pharma companies in Brazil and Germany. Torrent has 8 manufacturing facilities, of which 5 are USFDA approved.