Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2840.00% to Rs 7.35 crore

Net Loss of Eureka Industries reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2840.00% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 129.71% to Rs 19.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.350.25 2840 19.258.38 130 OPM %-32.38-692.00 --23.38-5.01 - PBDT-2.44-1.72 -42 -4.56-0.41 -1012 PBT-2.44-1.72 -42 -4.56-0.41 -1012 NP-2.44-1.38 -77 -4.56-0.41 -1012

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Eureka Forbes reports fire incident at one of its warehouses

Volumes spurt at Eureka Forbes Ltd counter

Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 233.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story