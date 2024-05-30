Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.33% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.33% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1800.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 16.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.673.00 22 16.9116.63 2 OPM %1.09-1.33 -1.710.30 - PBDT0.04-0.04 LP 0.290.05 480 PBT0.01-0.08 LP 0.260.01 2500 NP0.01-0.08 LP 0.190.01 1800

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kapil Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 52.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Morgan Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story