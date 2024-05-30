Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 41.23% to Rs 8.54 crore

Euro Leder Fashion reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.23% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.19% to Rs 33.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.5414.53 -41 33.2839.24 -15 OPM %-4.22-2.34 -1.050.46 - PBDT0.220.27 -19 0.951.03 -8 PBT0.100.17 -41 0.500.52 -4 NP00.06 -100 0.310.38 -18

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

