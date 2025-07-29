Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp Q1 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 66 crore

RailTel Corp Q1 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 66 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India's standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased to Rs 89.31 crore, up 33.73%, compared with Rs 66.78 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 36.29% to Rs 672.27 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 493.26 crore in Q1 FY25. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 21.69 crore (up 2.21%), expenses on project was at Rs 387.45 crore (up 75.50% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 56.51 crore (up 0.65% YoY) while, finance cost stood at Rs 0.58 crore (down 40.20% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from telecom services increased 2.13% to Rs 334.76 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 327.77 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from project work services was at Rs 409.05 crore, up 77.58% YoY.

RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Shares of RailTel Corporation rose 0.22% to Rs 380 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 35% YoY to Rs 452 cr

BSE SME Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants soars on stellar debut

Barometers trade near flatline, metal shares shine

PHDCCI presents key recommendations to RBI to strengthen MSME financial ecosystem

Early data from FY26 indicate potential for a turnaround in foreign investment flows says DEA

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story