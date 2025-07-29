RailTel Corp Q1 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 66 crore

RailTel Corporation of India's standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased to Rs 89.31 crore, up 33.73%, compared with Rs 66.78 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Total expenses jumped 36.29% to Rs 672.27 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 493.26 crore in Q1 FY25. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 21.69 crore (up 2.21%), expenses on project was at Rs 387.45 crore (up 75.50% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 56.51 crore (up 0.65% YoY) while, finance cost stood at Rs 0.58 crore (down 40.20% YoY) during the period under review.
Revenue from telecom services increased 2.13% to Rs 334.76 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 327.77 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from project work services was at Rs 409.05 crore, up 77.58% YoY.
RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.
Shares of RailTel Corporation rose 0.22% to Rs 380 on the BSE.
