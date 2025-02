Ajcon Global Services standalone net profit declines 28.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.54% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 28.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.193.4513.7915.940.330.430.240.330.180.25

