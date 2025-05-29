Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glittek Granites reports standalone net profit of Rs 26.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Glittek Granites reports standalone net profit of Rs 26.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

May 29 2025
Sales decline 80.63% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Glittek Granites reported to Rs 26.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.63% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 70.43% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.311.60 -81 2.046.90 -70 OPM %-1329.03-128.13 --1065.20-59.42 - PBDT26.67-2.41 LP 7.60-5.68 LP PBT26.65-2.47 LP 7.47-6.14 LP NP26.04-3.06 LP 6.86-6.14 LP

May 29 2025

